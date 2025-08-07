 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19502634 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed: Bug where dragging a file with a Chinese name wouldn't retrieve the image (this is crucial, otherwise people wouldn't be able to see the icon and it would be very frustrating).

Optimization: Simple tutorial embedded in the game (I actually made a tutorial on Bilibili and the Steam page, but many people might not see it, so I'm embedding it in the game).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link