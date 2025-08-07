Fixed: Bug where dragging a file with a Chinese name wouldn't retrieve the image (this is crucial, otherwise people wouldn't be able to see the icon and it would be very frustrating).
Optimization: Simple tutorial embedded in the game (I actually made a tutorial on Bilibili and the Steam page, but many people might not see it, so I'm embedding it in the game).
Update on the morning of August 7, 2025 (bug fixes and optimizations)
