Bugs Fixed
Bug Fixed – The selected item wouldn't stay in the correct chest slot when using a controller.
Bug Fixed – Pineapple crops were missing the wind effect.
Bug Fixed – Frost Skeleton sprite fixed when defending.
Bug Fixed – It was impossible to place a tile below the wall if the Small or Large Bookshelf was full.
Bug Fixed – Placing tea on the shelf would make it lose its sprite and not appear in the selling list, making it impossible to sell teas.
Bug Fixed – The dryer now correctly displays the item it's producing.
Thank you all for the feedback! Feel free to keep reporting bugs and sharing suggestions.
Changed files in this update