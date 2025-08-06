 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19502442
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed

  • Bug Fixed – The selected item wouldn't stay in the correct chest slot when using a controller.

  • Bug Fixed – Pineapple crops were missing the wind effect.

  • Bug Fixed – Frost Skeleton sprite fixed when defending.

  • Bug Fixed – It was impossible to place a tile below the wall if the Small or Large Bookshelf was full.

  • Bug Fixed – Placing tea on the shelf would make it lose its sprite and not appear in the selling list, making it impossible to sell teas.

  • Bug Fixed – The dryer now correctly displays the item it's producing.

Thank you all for the feedback! Feel free to keep reporting bugs and sharing suggestions.

Changed files in this update

