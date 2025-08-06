 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19502256
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New accessory called Heat Needles, unlocked by defeating ParaSix boss

  • Enemy spawn FPS fix

  • Player FPS fix and code cleanup

  • New stat bonus for dmg to certain type of enemies

  • Texture fixes on beginner lands/maps

  • Level text display adjusted

  • ParaSix sound issues were fixed

  • New steam achievement

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3421621
