New accessory called Heat Needles, unlocked by defeating ParaSix boss
Enemy spawn FPS fix
Player FPS fix and code cleanup
New stat bonus for dmg to certain type of enemies
Texture fixes on beginner lands/maps
Level text display adjusted
ParaSix sound issues were fixed
New steam achievement
