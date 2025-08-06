Horde Slayer is officially live in Early Access - and you’re invited to dive in, fight the endless hordes and help shape the future of the game!



This is a huge milestone, and I’m beyond excited to finally share this with you. The game will continue to grow with new maps, gamemodes, classes, abilities, enemies, and other features based on your feedback - so please don’t hesitate to share your thoughts!



🗺️ Roadmap Coming Soon!



I'll soon be sharing a development roadmap with you all, outlining my current plans for Early, Mid, and Late stages of Early Access.

This will give you a clear look at what's ahead - from upcoming features and content to quality-of-life improvements and long-term goals.



💬 Join our Discord to talk directly with the dev and other players

🛒 Wishlist & spread the word to support development

🐛 Report bugs or ideas - everything helps!



Whether you’re here for a quick run or a full-on horde-slaying session — thank you for being part of this journey!



It's Slayin' time

/Aero