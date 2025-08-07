How quickly time flies. It's been just under three weeks since we released the first update for Dustwind. Today, the second update for Dustwind: Resistance is ready to go.

We are very pleased with the extensive feedback on the game that we have received from our community through various channels. As always, we have processed this feedback and incorporated many things into the new update. Of course, we have also added the complete changelog with all changes here at the end of the article for you.

And of course, we would like to take this opportunity to point out our Dustwind YouTube channel. There you will find many new short videos, as well as our first Let's Play with Developers.

Here is a small example:

We hope you enjoy the videos!

Here is the promised complete changelog for the update:

Improved UI text readability

Added hotkeys for loot prev/next

Added setting for dialogue text animation

Gave adult Jake 1 melee accuracy point to start with

Added "Does not stack" to trading expert descriptions

Improved dialogue system: takes of missing talker entities specified by tagname will be skipped, so optional takes can be added for specific recruits, so they can chime in if present

Tweaked normal map strengths to make things look less flat

MapEditor improvement: added a filter field to popup bestiary

MapEditor: reverted maximum possible squad size to 6 and adjusted ingame UI to make space

Improved example campaign with cutscene features demonstrated

Added new script triggers: ZoneEnterOrExitEvent, ConsumableUsed, CountDroppedItemsInZone, CountVehiclesInZone

Added new script conditions: CheckTimeOfDay, CountDroppedItemsInZone, CountVehiclesInZone

Added new script responses: KnockOutUnit, OrderUnit_Kick, Set_TimeOfDay, PassTime, TransferInventory

Added optional persistent time of day setting and worldmap travel time for user made campaigns

Added new doors, a guard tower tile, an alternate wiremesh fence tileset, spotlight pole and candles light sources

Reverted ‘Skip leg day’ vice penalty value to -25kg to match the description text, and make it a viable choice early game

Fixed visible arrows on sneaking hostile archers

Fixed how doorUseAction handles notifying the script engine

Fixed clicking on your car interrupting ongoing repair action

Fixed clipping crates on Mission 8

Fixed scripting issue on Mission 9 talk to trader objective

Fixed some bugs in location change mechanics and how they handle vehicles

Fixed driver/gunner labels background image being cut off

Fixed ingame menu getting stuck when returning to map editor from worldmap screen

Fixed all inventory scrollbars sharing the same position in script editors in mapeditor

Fixed a bug in the line of sight system that left far away units stuck as seen, preventing sneaking

Fixed blinded and concussed stat penalties not setting and clearing properly

Fixed dogs not being able to reach containers on tables

PS5: Fixed savegame creation duration increasing the more saves are present

Consoles: Fixed spamming A/X breaking cutscenes with dialogue

Fixed loot next/prev input playing sound when there is one or less containers nearby

Fixed saveload window not blocking input while saving process is running in the background

PS5: Fixed rendering artifacts on wall writings

You can find the corresponding update on your respective platforms. Please update your games accordingly and note that there may be slight time differences between Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

We look forward to your feedback!