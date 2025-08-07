 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19502104 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

How quickly time flies. It's been just under three weeks since we released the first update for Dustwind. Today, the second update for Dustwind: Resistance is ready to go.

 

We are very pleased with the extensive feedback on the game that we have received from our community through various channels. As always, we have processed this feedback and incorporated many things into the new update. Of course, we have also added the complete changelog with all changes here at the end of the article for you.

 

And of course, we would like to take this opportunity to point out our Dustwind YouTube channel. There you will find many new short videos, as well as our first Let's Play with Developers.

Here is a small example:

We hope you enjoy the videos!

 

Here is the promised complete changelog for the update:

  • Improved UI text readability

  • Added hotkeys for loot prev/next

  • Added setting for dialogue text animation

  • Gave adult Jake 1 melee accuracy point to start with

  • Added "Does not stack" to trading expert descriptions

  • Improved dialogue system: takes of missing talker entities specified by tagname will be skipped, so optional takes can be added for specific recruits, so they can chime in if present

  • Tweaked normal map strengths to make things look less flat

  • MapEditor improvement: added a filter field to popup bestiary

  • MapEditor: reverted maximum possible squad size to 6 and adjusted ingame UI to make space

  • Improved example campaign with cutscene features demonstrated

  • Added new script triggers: ZoneEnterOrExitEvent, ConsumableUsed, CountDroppedItemsInZone, CountVehiclesInZone

  • Added new script conditions: CheckTimeOfDay, CountDroppedItemsInZone, CountVehiclesInZone

  • Added new script responses: KnockOutUnit, OrderUnit_Kick, Set_TimeOfDay, PassTime, TransferInventory

  • Added optional persistent time of day setting and worldmap travel time for user made campaigns

  • Added new doors, a guard tower tile, an alternate wiremesh fence tileset, spotlight pole and candles light sources

  • Reverted ‘Skip leg day’ vice penalty value to -25kg to match the description text, and make it a viable choice early game

  • Fixed visible arrows on sneaking hostile archers

  • Fixed how doorUseAction handles notifying the script engine

  • Fixed clicking on your car interrupting ongoing repair action

  • Fixed clipping crates on Mission 8

  • Fixed scripting issue on Mission 9 talk to trader objective

  • Fixed some bugs in location change mechanics and how they handle vehicles

  • Fixed driver/gunner labels background image being cut off

  • Fixed ingame menu getting stuck when returning to map editor from worldmap screen

  • Fixed all inventory scrollbars sharing the same position in script editors in mapeditor

  • Fixed a bug in the line of sight system that left far away units stuck as seen, preventing sneaking

  • Fixed blinded and concussed stat penalties not setting and clearing properly

  • Fixed dogs not being able to reach containers on tables

  • PS5: Fixed savegame creation duration increasing the more saves are present

  • Consoles: Fixed spamming A/X breaking cutscenes with dialogue

  • Fixed loot next/prev input playing sound when there is one or less containers nearby

  • Fixed saveload window not blocking input while saving process is running in the background

  • PS5: Fixed rendering artifacts on wall writings

     

You can find the corresponding update on your respective platforms. Please update your games accordingly and note that there may be slight time differences between Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

We look forward to your feedback!

