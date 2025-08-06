 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19501996 Edited 6 August 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix to the cloud saving functionality.

To avoid any conflicts please load the game on your main PC first, the one with the original save info, if an original save already exists. Then you should be able to open it on any other system and carry over the save info.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3409501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link