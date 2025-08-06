This small patch fixes some issues that cropped up with Endless mode games, along with a handful of small balance adjustments. Thank you to everyone who has tried out the Endless mode and given feedback, we really appreciate it.



v1.10.1



General:



-Changed how damage numbers are displayed. Their sheer volume was causing several issues late into Endless modes. The damage numbers are now individual per enemy and show a stacking total number of damage, giving you a more readable value of how much damage you are dealing over time, and reducing end game clutter and improving performance. Critical damage and normal damage are separated per enemy for feedback.





Gameplay:



-Bosses now have slightly more crowd control resistance in Endless maps

-Plot Armor now has a very small internal cooldown (0.65 seconds). Its visual effect will now change color to let you know when it is inactive



Dev comment: We felt like Plot Armor was always the correct pick on Endless, and a bit too strong compared to other defensive options. We wanted to keep it strong but make you have to be more proactive about avoiding damage even when you have it.





Fixes:



-Fixed an issue that was causing some tweens to not properly reset, causing issues in very late game situations on Endless

-Settings menu is no longer partially behind the Endless modifier window

-Direction indicators should no longer be on top of the game over screen

-Optimizations for later game situations

-Fixed an issue where some kills didn't properly get credited for some weapons to count in the progress menu statistics