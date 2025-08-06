Welcome to Santa's Train Station!



For this major update of the Playtest you get to explore the cozy train station and if you manage to safely cross the train tracks, you can explore an inviting pub, where you can find lots of different objects!



This new level in the playtest is 95% complete; there are only a few art related bugs, remaining set dressing and lots more optional items to find.



But the main gameplay loop and all quest items are there for you to find!



So get hunting for all the hidden items you can find! Remember to report any findings (no pun intended) on our Discord!



Have fun :)



