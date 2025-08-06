 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501976 Edited 6 August 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to Santa's Train Station!

For this major update of the Playtest you get to explore the cozy train station and if you manage to safely cross the train tracks, you can explore an inviting pub, where you can find lots of different objects!

This new level in the playtest is 95% complete; there are only a few art related bugs, remaining set dressing and lots more optional items to find.

But the main gameplay loop and all quest items are there for you to find!

So get hunting for all the hidden items you can find! Remember to report any findings (no pun intended) on our Discord!

Have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3357501
