 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19501904 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, folks!

Thank you for your continued feedback. Because of it, I was able to catch a few issues that flew under the radar when the game first launched. This update brings the game up to version 1.0.2. 

Changes:

  • Fixed VOID spawning to mitigate the bias towards the left of the Matrix

  • Fixed a graphical oversight where Gelato's gloves change color when they clap

  • Toned down ring, sparkles, and glow effect of sprinkles in Reduced Motion mode

  • Enabled Godot's "Snap 2D Transforms to Pixel" setting to mitigate artifacting for sprites at fractional positions. This may have unintended effects.

  • Changed the definition of "CAT" to not refer to Biblical methods of torture. Dunno how THAT got in. 

Fingers crossed these changes make WordScoop a more enjoyable game!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3797692
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link