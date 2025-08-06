Hey, folks!

Thank you for your continued feedback. Because of it, I was able to catch a few issues that flew under the radar when the game first launched. This update brings the game up to version 1.0.2.

Changes:

Fixed VOID spawning to mitigate the bias towards the left of the Matrix

Fixed a graphical oversight where Gelato's gloves change color when they clap

Toned down ring, sparkles, and glow effect of sprinkles in Reduced Motion mode

Enabled Godot's "Snap 2D Transforms to Pixel" setting to mitigate artifacting for sprites at fractional positions. This may have unintended effects.

Changed the definition of "CAT" to not refer to Biblical methods of torture. Dunno how THAT got in.

Fingers crossed these changes make WordScoop a more enjoyable game!