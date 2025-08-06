- Released Episode #5.
- Introduced a new character, Annie (futa).
- Implemented the mouse girl poke feature (switch between dialogue and hovering girl).
- Disabled the context menu across all interfaces.
- Enhanced character dialogue names and context.
- Added animations to the episode splash intro.
- Refactored core class code for easier development.
- Enabled backspace functionality for backward navigation.
- Improved various QOL game features for a better user experience.
- New description of Rosie's lingerie in drunk scene.
