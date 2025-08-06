 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19501871 Edited 6 August 2025 – 17:19:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The update features Episode #5, introduces Annie and enhances gameplay.

  • Released Episode #5.
  • Introduced a new character, Annie (futa).
  • Implemented the mouse girl poke feature (switch between dialogue and hovering girl).
  • Disabled the context menu across all interfaces.
  • Enhanced character dialogue names and context.
  • Added animations to the episode splash intro.
  • Refactored core class code for easier development.
  • Enabled backspace functionality for backward navigation.
  • Improved various QOL game features for a better user experience.
  • New description of Rosie's lingerie in drunk scene.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3785421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link