We’re thrilled to announce that INJECTION has been selected for Debut Festival 2025!
To celebrate, we're releasing a major update to the demo - featuring new content, gameplay refinements and improved visuals, This marks the biggest update to the demo since its original launch.
Whether you're returning to dive deeper into the chaos or trying the game for the first time, now is the perfect moment.
Stay brutal.
🩸 Changelog - Debut Festival Update
50+ fixes, tweaks, and additions.
🎯 Combat & Enemies
Added weapon recoil animations
Improved Nailgun firing animation
Enemies won’t cluster in one spot anymore (unless forced)
Enemies react to grenades, flashbangs, and explosions
Enemies won’t attack immediately after spawning
Fixed enemy AI reacting to empty space
New “Quick Finish” action: kill right after detection
Enemies ignore sounds and kills while stunned
Stun now resets properly
Stunned enemies become aggressive after recovery
💥 Visuals & Effects
Particle systems now have lifespans (performance boost)
Added particles and debris when breaching doors
Door debris stays after explosion
Improved blood splatter on walls
New adrenaline injection effect
Reworked hit effects (including turrets)
Improved dash visuals
Smooth slow-motion at level end
Visual fixes and brightness adjustments
🧠 UI / UX / Game Feel
Better UI/UX polish throughout
Improved aim assist
Reworked intro sequence (less text, more impact)
Updated disclaimer screen
Fixes for overlapping/misaligned text
Level end screen scoring fixed
Better gamepad tutorial
Tutorial level can now be replayed
📜 Actions & Stats
New “Untouched” action: finish level without taking damage
New action tracking screen: see all level achievements
Fixed incorrect action/stat tracking
Improved accuracy stats calculation
🚪 World Logic
Doors can now be opened from both sides with correct animations
Improved explosion reactions
Smoothed pathfinding logic
🛠 Editor / Tech
Improved level editor stability
Steam Cloud support fix
Workshop support (full version only)
Misc. softlock and bug fixes
🩸And more...
Changed files in this update