 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19501793 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to announce that INJECTION has been selected for Debut Festival 2025!

To celebrate, we're releasing a major update to the demo - featuring new content, gameplay refinements and improved visuals, This marks the biggest update to the demo since its original launch.

Whether you're returning to dive deeper into the chaos or trying the game for the first time, now is the perfect moment.

Stay brutal.

🩸 Changelog - Debut Festival Update

50+ fixes, tweaks, and additions.

🎯 Combat & Enemies

  • Added weapon recoil animations

  • Improved Nailgun firing animation

  • Enemies won’t cluster in one spot anymore (unless forced)

  • Enemies react to grenades, flashbangs, and explosions

  • Enemies won’t attack immediately after spawning

  • Fixed enemy AI reacting to empty space

  • New “Quick Finish” action: kill right after detection

  • Enemies ignore sounds and kills while stunned

  • Stun now resets properly

  • Stunned enemies become aggressive after recovery

💥 Visuals & Effects

  • Particle systems now have lifespans (performance boost)

  • Added particles and debris when breaching doors

  • Door debris stays after explosion

  • Improved blood splatter on walls

  • New adrenaline injection effect

  • Reworked hit effects (including turrets)

  • Improved dash visuals

  • Smooth slow-motion at level end

  • Visual fixes and brightness adjustments

🧠 UI / UX / Game Feel

  • Better UI/UX polish throughout

  • Improved aim assist

  • Reworked intro sequence (less text, more impact)

  • Updated disclaimer screen

  • Fixes for overlapping/misaligned text

  • Level end screen scoring fixed

  • Better gamepad tutorial

  • Tutorial level can now be replayed

📜 Actions & Stats

  • New “Untouched” action: finish level without taking damage

  • New action tracking screen: see all level achievements

  • Fixed incorrect action/stat tracking

  • Improved accuracy stats calculation

🚪 World Logic

  • Doors can now be opened from both sides with correct animations

  • Improved explosion reactions

  • Smoothed pathfinding logic

🛠 Editor / Tech

  • Improved level editor stability

  • Steam Cloud support fix

  • Workshop support (full version only)

  • Misc. softlock and bug fixes

🩸And more...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2134691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link