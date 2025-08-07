We’re thrilled to announce that INJECTION has been selected for Debut Festival 2025!

To celebrate, we're releasing a major update to the demo - featuring new content, gameplay refinements and improved visuals, This marks the biggest update to the demo since its original launch.

Whether you're returning to dive deeper into the chaos or trying the game for the first time, now is the perfect moment.

Stay brutal.

🩸 Changelog - Debut Festival Update

50+ fixes, tweaks, and additions.

🎯 Combat & Enemies

Added weapon recoil animations

Improved Nailgun firing animation

Enemies won’t cluster in one spot anymore (unless forced)

Enemies react to grenades, flashbangs, and explosions

Enemies won’t attack immediately after spawning

Fixed enemy AI reacting to empty space

New “Quick Finish” action: kill right after detection

Enemies ignore sounds and kills while stunned

Stun now resets properly

Stunned enemies become aggressive after recovery

💥 Visuals & Effects

Particle systems now have lifespans (performance boost)

Added particles and debris when breaching doors

Door debris stays after explosion

Improved blood splatter on walls

New adrenaline injection effect

Reworked hit effects (including turrets)

Improved dash visuals

Smooth slow-motion at level end

Visual fixes and brightness adjustments

🧠 UI / UX / Game Feel

Better UI/UX polish throughout

Improved aim assist

Reworked intro sequence (less text, more impact)

Updated disclaimer screen

Fixes for overlapping/misaligned text

Level end screen scoring fixed

Better gamepad tutorial

Tutorial level can now be replayed

📜 Actions & Stats

New “Untouched” action: finish level without taking damage

New action tracking screen: see all level achievements

Fixed incorrect action/stat tracking

Improved accuracy stats calculation

🚪 World Logic

Doors can now be opened from both sides with correct animations

Improved explosion reactions

Smoothed pathfinding logic

🛠 Editor / Tech

Improved level editor stability

Steam Cloud support fix

Workshop support (full version only)

Misc. softlock and bug fixes

🩸And more...