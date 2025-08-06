Alpha Net 7.9.5
1. Added controller insertion and disabled keyboard and mouse navigation.
2. Added a jump state change for landing on a TNT detonator.
3. Fixed a bug where the player could still pick up items after death.
4. Fixed a bug with initializing the weather manager.
5. Fixed a bug with duplicate controller initialization for query lists.
6. Fixed a bug with clicking the X key in QuerySlot.
7. Fixed a bug with clicking the Y key in QuerySlot.
8. Fixed a bug with clicking the Y key in QueryForgeSlot.
9. Fixed a bug with an error when switching between day and night colors based on time events.
10. Fixed a bug with images not displaying in the Recycle Bin.
Alpha Net 7.9.3
1. Fixed a bug where TNT explosives could not blow up the client player.
2. Fixed player synchronization errors.
3. Item drops.
4. Fixed a bug where the client player could not die.
5. Fixed a bug where the player's health could not be initialized.
6. Fixed a bug with item drops synchronization errors.
7. Fixed the logic for item drops outside the server's view.
