Alpha Net 7.9.5

1. Added controller insertion and disabled keyboard and mouse navigation.

2. Added a jump state change for landing on a TNT detonator.

3. Fixed a bug where the player could still pick up items after death.

4. Fixed a bug with initializing the weather manager.

5. Fixed a bug with duplicate controller initialization for query lists.

6. Fixed a bug with clicking the X key in QuerySlot.

7. Fixed a bug with clicking the Y key in QuerySlot.

8. Fixed a bug with clicking the Y key in QueryForgeSlot.

9. Fixed a bug with an error when switching between day and night colors based on time events.

10. Fixed a bug with images not displaying in the Recycle Bin.

Alpha Net 7.9.3

1. Fixed a bug where TNT explosives could not blow up the client player.

2. Fixed player synchronization errors.

3. Item drops.

4. Fixed a bug where the client player could not die.

5. Fixed a bug where the player's health could not be initialized.

6. Fixed a bug with item drops synchronization errors.

7. Fixed the logic for item drops outside the server's view.