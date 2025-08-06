Hey Vikings, we managed to slay some nasty bugs over the last few days, here's what's up!

Changelog

· Cooking house ingredients filter is now only applied to filler ingredients. This fixed an issue with cooks not cooking because some recipes have alternative main ingredients and the filter was applied to those too;

· Added a message from the cook if a particular recipe does not have any selected filler ingredients;

· Removed forester complaint about not having crop fields;

· Slightly increased the drop rate for eggs found in fallen bird nests;

· Fixed crop menu getting stuck on Steam Deck if opened from Farm tasks menu;

· Fixed tasks list getting stuck when changing task quantity on a metalworker task;

· Fixed Builder's Hut color page getting stuck when loading color presets;

· Fixed an error which could've caused the dedicated servers to not visible after the session closed;

· Fixed a bug that could cause saves to fail to load after an Outpost building was destroyed

· Fixed villagers not searching correctly for resources with priority, causing cooks to only look for the top fillers.