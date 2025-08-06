 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501663 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC
Fixed the bug where the game doesn't pause when opening the monster detail interface, which could cause a crash with a certain probability after switching scenes if the character continues walking.
Fixed the bug where the monster detail interface can still be opened when some dialogues are active, resulting in overlapping interfaces.

