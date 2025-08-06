User Interface
Updated main UI buttons for a more polished look
Fully reworked audio behavior; all sound issues have been resolved
Improved the responsiveness and layout of sound control buttons in the settings menu ("left / right / decrease")
Redesigned the "Memories" interface in the journal menu, including updated buttons and layout
Level Design & Environment
Fixed floating columns; improved architectural consistency across all locations
Adjusted stairway collisions for smoother and more accurate movement
Added a hidden location for players to discover
Audio & Settings
Improved overall sound behavior
Repositioned sound control buttons in the settings menu for clearer navigation ("left / right / decrease")
☺️ Thank you for playing
We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM
- SATORI Ent. Team
