6 August 2025 Build 19501598 Edited 6 August 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

User Interface

  • Updated main UI buttons for a more polished look

  • Fully reworked audio behavior; all sound issues have been resolved

  • Improved the responsiveness and layout of sound control buttons in the settings menu ("left / right / decrease")

  • Redesigned the "Memories" interface in the journal menu, including updated buttons and layout

Level Design & Environment

  • Fixed floating columns; improved architectural consistency across all locations

  • Adjusted stairway collisions for smoother and more accurate movement

  • Added a hidden location for players to discover

Audio & Settings

  • Improved overall sound behavior

  • Repositioned sound control buttons in the settings menu for clearer navigation ("left / right / decrease")

☺️ Thank you for playing

We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM

- SATORI Ent. Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3629551
  • Loading history…
