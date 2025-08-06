Your support makes these updates possible.

Dear Stormworkers,This minor update introduces tank tracks with different radii, mostly to support the player request of new tracks that are 2 blocks wide, with small rollers.We have also added a new composite input for gimbal radar, allowing aimable radar without requiring robotic parts.As well as these new components are many important fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for further info.Much love <3,The Stormworks DevelopersPatch Notesv1.15.2Feature - composite input for gimbal radarFeature - new tank track components with smaller radii rollersFix - resolved issue with resource trading add on sometimes spawning more and more map labelsFix - general typo fixesFix - resolved crash when calling component.sfxUpdate function on sfx that isn't playing in component modding lua APIFix - resolved meshes 1 and 2 not rendering correctly in component modding lua API