6 August 2025 Build 19501505 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear Stormworkers,

This minor update introduces tank tracks with different radii, mostly to support the player request of new tracks that are 2 blocks wide, with small rollers.

We have also added a new composite input for gimbal radar, allowing aimable radar without requiring robotic parts.

As well as these new components are many important fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for further info.



Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers



Your support makes these updates possible.


https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/46782/Stormworks_The_Complete_Collection/



Patch Notes

v1.15.2

Feature - composite input for gimbal radar
Feature - new tank track components with smaller radii rollers
Fix - resolved issue with resource trading add on sometimes spawning more and more map labels
Fix - general typo fixes
Fix - resolved crash when calling component.sfxUpdate function on sfx that isn't playing in component modding lua API
Fix - resolved meshes 1 and 2 not rendering correctly in component modding lua API

Changed files in this update

Windows Stormworks Content Win32 Depot 573091
  • Loading history…
macOS Stormworks Content MacOS Depot 573092
  • Loading history…
