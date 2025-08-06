 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501437 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

I've just pushed a small hotfix that should fix an issue with progress close to the end of the game.
It also improves hoverbike usability by a lot. Let me know what you think!

1.1.9:
- Fixed issue that could spawn some story objectives early
- Fixed hover bike handling without upgrades


Have fun, and thank you so much for the support

