Hi!
I've just pushed a small hotfix that should fix an issue with progress close to the end of the game.
It also improves hoverbike usability by a lot. Let me know what you think!
1.1.9:
- Fixed issue that could spawn some story objectives early
- Fixed hover bike handling without upgrades
Have fun, and thank you so much for the support
MIRO: 1.1.9
