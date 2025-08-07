Version 0.0.91 Patch Notes

Thank you once again for your continued feedback and support. This update focuses on improving shop variety, rebalancing upgrade costs, and fixing critical UI and controller-related issues.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.0.91:

Changes

The Smuggler Ship now offers a wider selection of items, increasing the variety of potential pickups during your run.

Gem Re-Craft prices have been increased.

Enemy density during minutes 7 and 8 on the Cosmic Greenway map has been reduced to balance difficulty spikes and improve pacing.

Bug Fixes

Fixed translation issues across multiple in-game menus and tooltips.

Fixed a bug where Hammathor’s attack causes to damage behind.

Resolved an issue where controller and keyboard/mouse instructions overlapped when a controller was connected.

Fixed a bug where two hover highlights appeared simultaneously while navigating the UI with a controller.

Addressed missing hover feedback on several UI components.

Resolved a problem where some Steam achievements failed to trigger and unlock as intended.

The bug causing the bombider does not explode has been fixed.

As always, thank you for helping us refine and expand the Ketz experience. More content, improvements, and polish are on the way.

— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team