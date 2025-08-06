I finally took the time to play through the main gameplay loop on my own, something I haven’t actively done since the start of dev, this helped me pinpoint a few QOL things, bugfixes and changes to progression that should hopefully make for a better experience.

✨ What’s new?

Combat

New combat backgrounds, that switch more often. 7 total backgrounds, with 3 reserved for the end of the dungeon, while the other 4 change back and forth.

End of run screen now shows a progress bar to show you how far you’ve made it in the dungeon.

Prestige

New animation while checking out prestige

⚙️ Changes

Progression

Grate room and backroom now stay unlocked when prestiging.

Combat

Combat now gives you your attack speed straightaway instead of waiting a second.

Made the exit to camp button on boon screen take a second before becoming available to prevent misclick from manual attack.

Now has a small animation going into the dungeon.

Familiars

All familiar base health got x10’d Especially after upping their price in last update, they feel a little too disposable and die super easily. I’m hoping this makes them last a bit longer in combat.



Equipment

Chestplate defense base modifier: 0.1% → 0.3%

Boots evasion base modifier: 0.1% → 0.3% Boosting these two since throughout my playthrough I could barely get them maxed out before beating the game.

Leggings Rock and Iron upgrades base modifiers 1% → 0.1% Lowering these since leggings get 10x boost from prestige and that makes them wayyy too easy to max out mid-late game.



Materials

Brute upgrade base price 250k → 50k

Golem upgrade base price 2.5M → 250k I noticed that these upgrades were super expensive and I never really got around to using them much, lowering to make them more accessible and increase overall Material gain.



UI

Click value for each material on the GUI is now formatted.

Boot’s evasion % while boosted by a boon is now rounded to 2 decimals instead of 3+

\[DEMO] Now displays a message mentionning that progress is carried over to the full game.

\[DEMO] Now displays an “Add to wishlist” button in the pause menu.

Change string of base material storage skill tree upgrade to mention multiplying by 10.

Skill Tree

Skill nodes are now white when available to be purchased in the skill tree order.

Cursor now shows an open hand on available skills.

New eye cursor for preview mode.

Clicking while in preview mode now warns that you cannot spend in preview mode.

Items descriptions now are green if they are purchasable even while in preview mode.

God now warns you if you haven’t spent anything in prestige.

Localization

Updated Localization

Misc

Removed some combat prints in console to prevent spamming logs.

Made it so add to wishlist buttons call the Steam API to open the link this way users are signed in through the steam overlay to make it easier to wishlist.

Grate room color palette change.

🐛 Bug Fixes