6 August 2025 Build 19501225 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • 2 new foods: Oatmeal and Burritos!
  • Discord Rich Presence added.
  • The spawn behavior of customers and miners has been adjusted so that they spawn more evenly throughout the day. (especially the miners)
  • Placed objects can now be stored for later use.
  • Gin is now available at the Hacienda.
  • All 3 food prices are now displayed in the compendium.
  • The gunmans favorite drink has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug when the day ends but customers are still sitting at the poker table.
  • Fixed a bug when rotating objects.
  • Fixed incorrect translations.


You found a bug or have an idea for the next update? Then join the Discord server: https://discord.gg/y68nXD5bPz

