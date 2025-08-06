Changes
- 2 new foods: Oatmeal and Burritos!
- Discord Rich Presence added.
- The spawn behavior of customers and miners has been adjusted so that they spawn more evenly throughout the day. (especially the miners)
- Placed objects can now be stored for later use.
- Gin is now available at the Hacienda.
- All 3 food prices are now displayed in the compendium.
- The gunmans favorite drink has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug when the day ends but customers are still sitting at the poker table.
- Fixed a bug when rotating objects.
- Fixed incorrect translations.
