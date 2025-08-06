Hi everyone,

Today was a bit of a slower day for me—I only managed to fix a few urgent issues. That said, I spent time studying how other games handle interactions and came up with a few ideas to improve our system. I’ll start implementing those improvements tomorrow.

Controller use and Steam Deck play are still not recommended at this time.

Here are the changes included in today’s patch:

Added support for controlling the camera with the right joystick on controllers.

Disabled position damping for the camera to make movement feel more responsive.

Bug Fix: Samuel should no longer appear at the market stall, and the jeweler's store should now correctly sell relevant decorations.

Bug Fix: Items behind the bar are now marked as transparent to prevent them from obstructing the view during bartending.

Thank you again for your patience and support!