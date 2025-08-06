 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501162
Update notes via Steam Community
- Customize your gameplay experience with unlockable modifiers! Modifiers become available after completing all story missions. Currently, only the Infinite Energy modifier is included.
- Tweaked stats for various modules for better balance.
- Resolved some bugs related to story missions.
- Minor bug fixes and changes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
macOS Depot 3136382
