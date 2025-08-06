 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501082 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:39:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The universe keeps evolving! This update brings immersive audio improvements, hidden surprises, and key tweaks for a more dynamic and challenging experience.

🔊 Audio Updates
New sound effects for infiltrators and parasite infiltrators when flying and spreading their wings.

Added sound for plasma missiles when no targets are found.

Drone and plasma drone shooting sounds now implemented.

Increased sound limit when collecting EXP for smoother feedback during intense gameplay.

🧠 Progression Tweaks
Minigun unlock conditions have been changed – it’s no longer a freebie!

Reworked economic skill tree progression for a more strategic climb.

⚔️ Balance & Gameplay
Updated behavior for saw bullets to improve combat dynamics.

🕵️‍♂️ New Secrets
A new hidden miniboss awaits… can you find it? Includes exclusive achievements.

Added a new secret event packed with unique rewards and unlockable achievements.

🏆 Leaderboard Reset
With the new month, the Global Top 10 Leaderboard has been reset. Time to claim your spot!

Are you ready to face the abyss? ⚡
Update now and uncover all the hidden layers!

