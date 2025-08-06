 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501078 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear friends, the new update improves the comfort of the game for everyone and at all stages:

1. New variant of army doctrine - "PMC"

2. 2 new events (on Trump's wall and on PMCs at low loyalty of generals and free market)

3. Opportunity to support Greek neutrality

4. Decision on Tolstovism

5. Complete reworking of the effects of OGAS implementation and Empty Shelves

6. Rebalancing of doctrines Allied Mutual Aid, United but Sovereign, 48 hour work week and 996

7. Ability to add your own music to the game

8. New achievement

9. Strengthened Provocation Button on Mexican-American Border

10. Weakened Trump

Enjoy the game! There will be more innovations ahead!

