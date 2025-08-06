🌴 New Update is Live!



Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a new update packed with exciting changes and improvements:



🗺️ A New Island Has Been Discovered!

Explore brand new terrain, hidden secrets, and fresh challenges.



🛠️ Bug Fixes

We’ve squashed several bugs to make your gameplay smoother.



🚤 Boat Mechanics Are Now Available!

You can now build and use boats to travel across the waters — time to set sail!



🌍 Map Expansion

The world just got bigger. More to explore, more to survive!



🎨 Graphics Improvements

Visuals have been polished for a better and more immersive experience.



🛠️ Early Preparations for the Second Village

Work has already begun on the upcoming second village — stay tuned for more details in future updates!



Thanks for all your support and feedback — it helps us shape the game for the better.

Enjoy the update and let us know what you think!