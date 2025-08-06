 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501064
Update notes via Steam Community
🌴 New Update is Live!

Hey everyone!
We’ve just released a new update packed with exciting changes and improvements:

🗺️ A New Island Has Been Discovered!
Explore brand new terrain, hidden secrets, and fresh challenges.

🛠️ Bug Fixes
We’ve squashed several bugs to make your gameplay smoother.

🚤 Boat Mechanics Are Now Available!
You can now build and use boats to travel across the waters — time to set sail!

🌍 Map Expansion
The world just got bigger. More to explore, more to survive!

🎨 Graphics Improvements
Visuals have been polished for a better and more immersive experience.

🛠️ Early Preparations for the Second Village
Work has already begun on the upcoming second village — stay tuned for more details in future updates!

Thanks for all your support and feedback — it helps us shape the game for the better.
Enjoy the update and let us know what you think!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3188481
