🌴 New Update is Live!
Hey everyone!
We’ve just released a new update packed with exciting changes and improvements:
🗺️ A New Island Has Been Discovered!
Explore brand new terrain, hidden secrets, and fresh challenges.
🛠️ Bug Fixes
We’ve squashed several bugs to make your gameplay smoother.
🚤 Boat Mechanics Are Now Available!
You can now build and use boats to travel across the waters — time to set sail!
🌍 Map Expansion
The world just got bigger. More to explore, more to survive!
🎨 Graphics Improvements
Visuals have been polished for a better and more immersive experience.
🛠️ Early Preparations for the Second Village
Work has already begun on the upcoming second village — stay tuned for more details in future updates!
Thanks for all your support and feedback — it helps us shape the game for the better.
Enjoy the update and let us know what you think!
UPDATE V1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
