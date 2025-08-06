 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19501062 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My Room is getting new content!

My Room lets you view your best clear time, how many times you've cleared the stage, and your score.

Each time you clear a stage, a new jelly will be added to My Room.

These jellies are also visible during gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Windows FLYING PUDDING Content Depot 1672461
