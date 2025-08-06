Update 3

The Merchant Seller will show you the wait time. (Developer Note: The wait time may have a visual bug for the first time)

Readjusted starting positions for the Merchant and Recruitment areas.

Tweaked the "Remove" text for buildings and decorations.

Fixed an issue where the intended advancement path could be bypassed.

You can no longer buy chickens or animals until their respective buildings are constructed.

Slightly adjusted the Advancement button layout.

Fixed various collision issues related to roads and buildings.

Fixed an issue where removing the Merchant Seller wouldn’t remove the Merchant itself.

Added the Rancher worker type and Rancher Advancements.

Added the Animal Feeder and its corresponding Advancements.

Moved Fence and Gate to the Decorations tab.

Added Animal Tile to the Crafting menu.

Renamed Farm to Farm Tile , Grass to Grass Tile , and Sand to Sand Tile in Crafting.

Added a highlight flash effect when clicking on warnings above buildings to indicate what needs to be unlocked via Advancements.

Fixed an issue where roads could be placed on top of farm tiles.

Polished all tooltips in the Advancements menu.

Readjusted prices for animal drops and unique crops.

Added Icons next to the building names in Menus.

Developer Note:

Some items in your inventory were not the correct type, so they had to be removed. You may notice that some crops or resources are missing.

If items still have old prices, sell old items before you try to get new ones.

The AI will always need polishing, and I will continue to improve it! AI is hard!



More Updates will follow!