 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19501044 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I started working this project in March 2020 and I’m proud to finally be launching it publicly here on Steam after a period with a supporter program. I want to thank everyone who contributed to the project.

In this version 0.1, the following features are available:

  • Create your player profile and choose your starting city

  • Explore locations with an isometric map (more locations coming soon)

  • First playable environment:

    • Small Datacenter

  • Sandbox mode with company money, reputation and reliability

  • Products available for sale:

    • Dedicated Server

    • VPS

  • Install rack, equipment and cabling in server room

  • Assembly server hardware

  • Unique operating systems for server and network management:

    • FlockOS (graphical interface)

    • FlockCMD and SwitchCMD (command-line interfaces)

  • Basic network with IP and CIDR system and latency simulation (Latency test available in Topology page on DCControl.whs if have uplink active)

  • Access to immersive in-game websites:

    • ShopIT.whs: Store for datacenter equipment

    • Register.whs: Domain registration and DNS management

    • DCControl.whs: Server and network management

    • ControlHost.whs: Customers, packages, orders and website publish

    • vServer.whs: VPS management

    • Carrier1.whs: Uplink provider

The game can contains bugs and unfinished features. Frequent updates will be released, with the first one arriving today in just a few hours.

An error was detected in server aisle B and it has been temporarily deactivated. It will be back available with today’s update. Aisles A and C remain available.

Thank you for your interest in playing Web Host Simulator, many new features are coming soon and have fun!

Priority for upcoming updates:

  • Tutorial

  • Career Mode

  • New UI for main menu, pause menu and gameplay

  • More variety of equipment and hardware

  • Multiplayer Mode (Versus and Co-op)

  • Update of RAM, CPU, and network usage in real time in command-line operating systems

  • More applications for the graphical operating system

  • And many other features coming soon

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ

Changed files in this update

Windows RELEASE WINDOWS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318991
  • Loading history…
Windows DEV WINDOWS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318992
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit RELEASE LINUX Web Host Simulator Depot 1318993
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit RELEASE MacOS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318996
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link