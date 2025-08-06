I started working this project in March 2020 and I’m proud to finally be launching it publicly here on Steam after a period with a supporter program. I want to thank everyone who contributed to the project.
In this version 0.1, the following features are available:
Create your player profile and choose your starting city
Explore locations with an isometric map (more locations coming soon)
First playable environment:
Small Datacenter
Sandbox mode with company money, reputation and reliability
Products available for sale:
Dedicated Server
VPS
Install rack, equipment and cabling in server room
Assembly server hardware
Unique operating systems for server and network management:
FlockOS (graphical interface)
FlockCMD and SwitchCMD (command-line interfaces)
Basic network with IP and CIDR system and latency simulation (Latency test available in Topology page on DCControl.whs if have uplink active)
Access to immersive in-game websites:
ShopIT.whs: Store for datacenter equipment
Register.whs: Domain registration and DNS management
DCControl.whs: Server and network management
ControlHost.whs: Customers, packages, orders and website publish
vServer.whs: VPS management
Carrier1.whs: Uplink provider
The game can contains bugs and unfinished features. Frequent updates will be released, with the first one arriving today in just a few hours.
An error was detected in server aisle B and it has been temporarily deactivated. It will be back available with today’s update. Aisles A and C remain available.
Thank you for your interest in playing Web Host Simulator, many new features are coming soon and have fun!
Priority for upcoming updates:
Tutorial
Career Mode
New UI for main menu, pause menu and gameplay
More variety of equipment and hardware
Multiplayer Mode (Versus and Co-op)
Update of RAM, CPU, and network usage in real time in command-line operating systems
More applications for the graphical operating system
And many other features coming soon
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ
