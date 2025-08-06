I started working this project in March 2020 and I’m proud to finally be launching it publicly here on Steam after a period with a supporter program. I want to thank everyone who contributed to the project.

In this version 0.1, the following features are available:

Create your player profile and choose your starting city

Explore locations with an isometric map (more locations coming soon)

First playable environment: Small Datacenter

Sandbox mode with company money, reputation and reliability

Products available for sale: Dedicated Server VPS

Install rack, equipment and cabling in server room

Assembly server hardware

Unique operating systems for server and network management: FlockOS (graphical interface) FlockCMD and SwitchCMD (command-line interfaces)

Basic network with IP and CIDR system and latency simulation (Latency test available in Topology page on DCControl.whs if have uplink active)

Access to immersive in-game websites: ShopIT.whs: Store for datacenter equipment Register.whs: Domain registration and DNS management DCControl.whs: Server and network management ControlHost.whs: Customers, packages, orders and website publish vServer.whs: VPS management Carrier1.whs: Uplink provider



The game can contains bugs and unfinished features. Frequent updates will be released, with the first one arriving today in just a few hours.

An error was detected in server aisle B and it has been temporarily deactivated. It will be back available with today’s update. Aisles A and C remain available.

Thank you for your interest in playing Web Host Simulator, many new features are coming soon and have fun!



Priority for upcoming updates:

Tutorial

Career Mode

New UI for main menu, pause menu and gameplay

More variety of equipment and hardware

Multiplayer Mode (Versus and Co-op)

Update of RAM, CPU, and network usage in real time in command-line operating systems

More applications for the graphical operating system

And many other features coming soon

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ