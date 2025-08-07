 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19500826 Edited 7 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added new snipers: Akula & OSV96

- Added support for web browsers

- Improved aim sensitivity with PIP scopes

- Improved: PIP scope fade in/out

- Improved: allow reload to complete when close to completion before interrupted

- Fixed: claymore suicides in FFA

- Fixed: clan tag not showing in victory/defeat screen for FFA

- Fixed: toggled aim, pressing sprint while aiming will prevent sprinting forward

- Fixed issue equipping some weapons with material modifications

- Fixed sniper not showing in Basic Training

- Fixed: Groza broken for some players

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2623311
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2623312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2623313
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link