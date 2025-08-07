- Added new snipers: Akula & OSV96
- Added support for web browsers
- Improved aim sensitivity with PIP scopes
- Improved: PIP scope fade in/out
- Improved: allow reload to complete when close to completion before interrupted
- Fixed: claymore suicides in FFA
- Fixed: clan tag not showing in victory/defeat screen for FFA
- Fixed: toggled aim, pressing sprint while aiming will prevent sprinting forward
- Fixed issue equipping some weapons with material modifications
- Fixed sniper not showing in Basic Training
- Fixed: Groza broken for some players
Changed files in this update