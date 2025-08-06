# Game Bug Tracker & Development Tasks



## 🔧 Bugs / Glitches

1. for some reason game didnt accepted quest completion after beating up

2. Able to talk to the cops

4. when player go to different wing during sleep they cant leave

5.Fixed looting when character is dead

6. Borderless switched to windowed mode

7. Fixed issue where character gets stuck in the wall while fighting

8. Too many tweens creation by hitcount

9. When AI notices player is fighting they will take different path

10. Fixed dialogue issues in the quests

11. Imagine same person who you are interacting is witness/target or like whatever but he is also quest giver system wont show actual text fixed this issue



## 🧩 Gameplay Issues / Tuning Suggestions

1. Finished painting workshop job

1. Finished laundry workshop job

3. Option to leave jobs early like painting and mail

4. Ddifferent minimap icons for quest giver, gang members etc

5. Minimap icon give player option to show it to highlight prisoners have quests marked over them.

9. Added Crazy 8 mini game

10. Added dominoes minigame

11. Added Laundry minigame

12. Imagine if person is witness or whatever as they give you player like information about them like provide witness or like suspect and then if player ask who they are they should able to tell player about them.

13. Maybe when we tell player to that they are in cell 16 tell them that their cell is cell 16 check if they are over there or wait for them to come