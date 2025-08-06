New thing: Quests!

Why is it even called Quest of the Hero if there are no quests to complete?

Well, that is now addressed, and during your plays, you'll have some quests available to complete.

You will always have three active quests, and when you complete them, you get some bonus experience, to level up faster!

What will be coming up next?

In the next update, I plan to add more card types (ex. boost next three gold cards, weaken the next enemy, etc) and more quest variety!

I also have a new enemy in progress, so that will come soon in Quest of the Hero.

Looking forward to completing the next batch of updates!