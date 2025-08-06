Hey Chefs,

Thank you so much for the incredible support on our very first release day. Your feedback, kind words, and bug reports mean the world to us—and they've already helped shape this first hotfix.

This is our first release week, and it’s normal to encounter some bugs. But we’re more than ready to tackle them as you report them. These hotfixes will continue in the coming weeks as we keep improving the experience together.

Here’s what’s been fixed and improved in this patch:

Fixed performance and optimization issues caused by a font bug in the Chinese localization system.

Dish, ingredient, and tool cards can now stack with each other properly. This also resolves stacking issues with cupboard and fridge cards.

Addressed several bugs related to the Food Magnet.

Recipe Book will now display recipe names in alphabetical order by default.

Increased the drop rate of Recipe cards from packs.

We’ll keep cooking improvements based on your feedback—so keep them coming!

With love,

The Sizzle & Stack Team 🧑‍🍳