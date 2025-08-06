Bug Fixes

Fixed "No item rules to roll on" error

Fixed All Time tournament scores not being posted

Fixed Tournament Simulations failing sometimes

Fixed Season/Event end times being incorrect when local time is not UTC

Fixed issue where Nightmare Emitter could cause dread to be removed from the opponent's carrier

Fixed several Korean Localisation issues

Fixed an issue with the Peas-maker adding dread to your carrier by mistake.





Please note: Troubles, Bigger Troubles and Troublings have been rebalanced for the new season, but this change will also be present in the tournaments for the previous season. This is an unfortunate knock-on from the tournament results not working correctly at the end of the last season.



