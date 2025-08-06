Bug Fixes
Fixed "No item rules to roll on" error
Fixed All Time tournament scores not being posted
Fixed Tournament Simulations failing sometimes
Fixed Season/Event end times being incorrect when local time is not UTC
Fixed issue where Nightmare Emitter could cause dread to be removed from the opponent's carrier
Fixed several Korean Localisation issues
Fixed an issue with the Peas-maker adding dread to your carrier by mistake.
Please note: Troubles, Bigger Troubles and Troublings have been rebalanced for the new season, but this change will also be present in the tournaments for the previous season. This is an unfortunate knock-on from the tournament results not working correctly at the end of the last season.
Changed files in this update