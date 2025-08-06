 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19500674 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed "No item rules to roll on" error

  • Fixed All Time tournament scores not being posted

  • Fixed Tournament Simulations failing sometimes

  • Fixed Season/Event end times being incorrect when local time is not UTC

  • Fixed issue where Nightmare Emitter could cause dread to be removed from the opponent's carrier

  • Fixed several Korean Localisation issues

  • Fixed an issue with the Peas-maker adding dread to your carrier by mistake.


Please note: Troubles, Bigger Troubles and Troublings have been rebalanced for the new season, but this change will also be present in the tournaments for the previous season. This is an unfortunate knock-on from the tournament results not working correctly at the end of the last season.


