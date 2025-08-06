 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19500587 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build Version 9390

This patch includes various improvements and fixes.

Gameplay & Balance
• Wolves are now harder to stagger, making encounters more challenging.
• Introduced an all-new bow with fresh animations; overall fire rate has been slightly reduced to balance its power.
• Tool switching is noticeably smoother and more reliable.
• Heat-generating objects now grant a proper warmth buff, and overall temperature balance has been tuned.
• Clothing resistance can no longer be stacked beyond intended limits.
• Illness skill-checks can be completed with keyboard input.
• Player collision size increased to better match the model.

Crafting & Building
• Stables can now be deconstructed for material recovery.
• Firewood Splitting and Firewood Workbench progress is saved correctly when you leave the area.
• Medicine crafting no longer resets when the workstation goes idle.
• Workbenches now display the combined contents of your inventory and the bench, making resource management easier.
• Wall variants added for the Sitting Log and Gambling Table.
• Placable objects now block construction if their meshes would intersect existing structures.
• Fixed an exploit that allowed players to reclaim materials from unconstructed building parts.
• Adjusted placement visuals for crafted tools, campfire stick stacks, sheep stacks, and stone workbenches.

AI & NPCs
• NPCs correctly enter sleep on load and no longer fall through the terrain.
• NPCs now drop their tools when switching to free time.
• Improved subtitle timing and variety for NPC voice barks.
• Female player character voice barks added.

World & Visuals
• Removed placeholder rocks and validated foliage across the map; additional stones and water sources placed along the river.
• Fixed invisible trees, floating herbs, and holes inside certain rock clusters.
• Camera clipping in tight spaces has been reduced.
• Campfire brightness slightly dimmed for a more natural look.
• Radial menu no longer registers unintended clicks.
• “Free Me” button and equipped items are visible again after loading a save.
• Added a fallback position for the Village Center to prevent rare placement issues.

Audio
• New arrow impact sounds, cooking and eating SFX, NPC campfire ambience, chicken clucks, and refined illness (Gravedo) heartbeat cues.
• Item pickup sounds attenuate more naturally over distance.
• Unique sound and VFX slots are now available for individual items.

User Interface
• Key prompt for managing burning workbenches now displays correctly.
• Equipment visibility, radial menu interactions, and other minor interface elements polished.

Localization
• Updated Medieval Frontiers translations; additional strings compiled and exported.

Removed Content
• The experimental “Catch the Chicken” minigame has been disabled while we revisit its design.

Enjoy your adventures, and please keep the feedback coming!

Changed files in this update

