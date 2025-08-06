Build Version 9390



This patch includes various improvements and fixes.



Gameplay & Balance

• Wolves are now harder to stagger, making encounters more challenging.

• Introduced an all-new bow with fresh animations; overall fire rate has been slightly reduced to balance its power.

• Tool switching is noticeably smoother and more reliable.

• Heat-generating objects now grant a proper warmth buff, and overall temperature balance has been tuned.

• Clothing resistance can no longer be stacked beyond intended limits.

• Illness skill-checks can be completed with keyboard input.

• Player collision size increased to better match the model.



Crafting & Building

• Stables can now be deconstructed for material recovery.

• Firewood Splitting and Firewood Workbench progress is saved correctly when you leave the area.

• Medicine crafting no longer resets when the workstation goes idle.

• Workbenches now display the combined contents of your inventory and the bench, making resource management easier.

• Wall variants added for the Sitting Log and Gambling Table.

• Placable objects now block construction if their meshes would intersect existing structures.

• Fixed an exploit that allowed players to reclaim materials from unconstructed building parts.

• Adjusted placement visuals for crafted tools, campfire stick stacks, sheep stacks, and stone workbenches.



AI & NPCs

• NPCs correctly enter sleep on load and no longer fall through the terrain.

• NPCs now drop their tools when switching to free time.

• Improved subtitle timing and variety for NPC voice barks.

• Female player character voice barks added.



World & Visuals

• Removed placeholder rocks and validated foliage across the map; additional stones and water sources placed along the river.

• Fixed invisible trees, floating herbs, and holes inside certain rock clusters.

• Camera clipping in tight spaces has been reduced.

• Campfire brightness slightly dimmed for a more natural look.

• Radial menu no longer registers unintended clicks.

• “Free Me” button and equipped items are visible again after loading a save.

• Added a fallback position for the Village Center to prevent rare placement issues.



Audio

• New arrow impact sounds, cooking and eating SFX, NPC campfire ambience, chicken clucks, and refined illness (Gravedo) heartbeat cues.

• Item pickup sounds attenuate more naturally over distance.

• Unique sound and VFX slots are now available for individual items.



User Interface

• Key prompt for managing burning workbenches now displays correctly.

• Equipment visibility, radial menu interactions, and other minor interface elements polished.



Localization

• Updated Medieval Frontiers translations; additional strings compiled and exported.



Removed Content

• The experimental “Catch the Chicken” minigame has been disabled while we revisit its design.



Enjoy your adventures, and please keep the feedback coming!