Build Version 9390
This patch includes various improvements and fixes.
Gameplay & Balance
• Wolves are now harder to stagger, making encounters more challenging.
• Introduced an all-new bow with fresh animations; overall fire rate has been slightly reduced to balance its power.
• Tool switching is noticeably smoother and more reliable.
• Heat-generating objects now grant a proper warmth buff, and overall temperature balance has been tuned.
• Clothing resistance can no longer be stacked beyond intended limits.
• Illness skill-checks can be completed with keyboard input.
• Player collision size increased to better match the model.
Crafting & Building
• Stables can now be deconstructed for material recovery.
• Firewood Splitting and Firewood Workbench progress is saved correctly when you leave the area.
• Medicine crafting no longer resets when the workstation goes idle.
• Workbenches now display the combined contents of your inventory and the bench, making resource management easier.
• Wall variants added for the Sitting Log and Gambling Table.
• Placable objects now block construction if their meshes would intersect existing structures.
• Fixed an exploit that allowed players to reclaim materials from unconstructed building parts.
• Adjusted placement visuals for crafted tools, campfire stick stacks, sheep stacks, and stone workbenches.
AI & NPCs
• NPCs correctly enter sleep on load and no longer fall through the terrain.
• NPCs now drop their tools when switching to free time.
• Improved subtitle timing and variety for NPC voice barks.
• Female player character voice barks added.
World & Visuals
• Removed placeholder rocks and validated foliage across the map; additional stones and water sources placed along the river.
• Fixed invisible trees, floating herbs, and holes inside certain rock clusters.
• Camera clipping in tight spaces has been reduced.
• Campfire brightness slightly dimmed for a more natural look.
• Radial menu no longer registers unintended clicks.
• “Free Me” button and equipped items are visible again after loading a save.
• Added a fallback position for the Village Center to prevent rare placement issues.
Audio
• New arrow impact sounds, cooking and eating SFX, NPC campfire ambience, chicken clucks, and refined illness (Gravedo) heartbeat cues.
• Item pickup sounds attenuate more naturally over distance.
• Unique sound and VFX slots are now available for individual items.
User Interface
• Key prompt for managing burning workbenches now displays correctly.
• Equipment visibility, radial menu interactions, and other minor interface elements polished.
Localization
• Updated Medieval Frontiers translations; additional strings compiled and exported.
Removed Content
• The experimental “Catch the Chicken” minigame has been disabled while we revisit its design.
Enjoy your adventures, and please keep the feedback coming!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update