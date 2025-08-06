This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta branch now has v1 of Patch 3:

NEW EQUIPMENT

Quickstep Shoes – movement takes half a turn.

Eye of Tamtu – +33% dragon minion HP, +33% Chaos damage, +33% Eye duration.

Arcane Accelerator – reduces allies’ current spell cooldowns by 1 each turn.

Cultist’s Staff – each turn, pay 1 HP to deal dark damage equal to your missing HP to the nearest enemy.

Chaos Robes – whenever you cast a Chaos spell, deal 8 damage to 3 targets in line of sight (randomly fire, lightning, or physical) and gain 25% resistance to those types.

The Gloomthorn – cast Prison of Thorns on a random enemy for every 50 damage you deal with dark spells.

EQUIPMENT CHANGES:

Exotic Pet portal previews now display the creature’s name.

Deploying Drill Shoes onto a wall tile now destroys the wall instead of placing the wizard inside it.

Blood Ruby damage increased 30%→100%, range 1→100, and blood-spell HP cost +100%.

Stoneeater Amulet now consumes all adjacent walls (consistent with Stormeater).

Explosive Spore Manual no longer triggers after level completion.

MISC:

Spell Upgrades can now add attributes to their spell, which should hopefully make parsing spell behavior easier.

Max channel has its own color and stat identity.

Removed gnome, two-headed snake, and ghost mass as respawn options for mutated/weekly runs, replacing them with Mantis, Fire Flies, and Brain Saplings respectively; no more *instant* infinite respawn loops.

Added Quickened Boss Modifier: gives the unit quickcast on its spells and quick move (movement takes half a turn).

Optimized get_units_in_los and can_cast, two very frequently called methods, for significant performance improvements on long-range enemy actions.

Amnesia Shrine will now remove the spell from the spellbook; still reusable but slightly less abusable.

Fixed some typos and tooltip errors.

BUGS:

Fixed assured-destruction Annihilate crashing the game when multiple casts were queued simultaneously.

Fleshbound enemies’ tooltips in level peeking now display the correct count.

Fleshbound damage redirection no longer shortcuts through shields; the original source is preserved so that effects like Thorns work properly.

Fixed Restless Dead minion spells sometimes reporting incorrect values.

Stinging Rebuke will now be properly inherited by Earthen Sentinel.

Fixed Armageddon Blade not inheriting certain Annihilate and Mega Annihilate upgrades.

Removed the unintended Conjuration tag from Melt’s Melting Point.

Houndlord and Boneguard now properly account for boss modifiers when deciding to summon new units.

Fixed Houndlord summoning too early and being damaged by player spells (e.g. Infernal Blood Spear).

Fixed several minions granted wizard spells not receiving those spells’ upgrades.

Boots of Imminent Doom no longer remove the wizard’s line-of-sight requirement.

Fixed a bug in Searing Heat, Frostbite, Megavenom, and Disintegrator that caused them to miss valid targets.

Fixed Icicle Corrosive Shard debuff persisting on the wizard across realms.

Clarified Raiment of Eyes description and prevented its counter from going negative when many summons occur simultaneously.

Fixed Multicolored Rage Rod allowing duplicate tags when entry-cast items were acquired first.

Fixed Vampiricism crash when its HP cost killed the target via Pain-Mirror.

Propagated spell bonuses correctly to slime descendants for Slime Orb, Eye of Blood, Melt, Slimeshot, Slimify, and Slime Drake.

Fixed Dwarf Hat counting each cast of unknown spells instead of unique spells.

Aether Dagger will no longer allow poisoned enemies to heal by restoring their immunity to healing.

Fixed Sigil shop examine showing incorrect resistances.

Fixed Orb Detonation being blocked if the orb had a boss modifier.

Fixed free-cast staffs failing to cast the upgraded version of their spells.

Fixed Amnesia Shrine allowing you to attempt to forget ineligible spells granted by allies (e.g. Idol of Sorcery).

SPELLS:

Most upgrades that add the Blood tag now also add an HP cost (excluding those that teach blood spells to minions).

Annihilate charges increased from 10→18, bringing it in line with other level 2 mid-carries like Silver Spear, Melt, and Devour Mind.

Mega Annihilate’s level requirement is now 9 (was 5), charges 1 (was 3), damage 999 (was 99), and cascade range 6 (was 4).

Goat, Eagle, and Gold Drake retaliation now affects only enemies.

Summon X Drake spells now use base-monster equivalents rather than unique IDs.

Flock of Eagles summons increased from 3→4; minion damage adjusted 6→5; minion health 18→22; shielded Eagles cost 2 (was 3).

Poison Sting’s Acidify now applies regardless of whether damage is dealt.

Word of Madness: Guardians of Madness now summons 6 of each guardian type.

Floating Eye’s Regen Shields cap of 4 has been removed.

Fan of Flames: Healing Hearthfire cost reduced 3→2; Wildfire range bonus persists until channel end.

Suspend Mortality – Twilight Essence now grants 100 Holy and Dark resistance (was 25).

Call Seraph – Heal Aura now scales with radius; Holy Fire Aura cost 6 (was 5) and scales with radius and minion damage.

Shield Siphon – Shield Burn now scales per shield instance rather than as an aggregate.

Hungry Maw – Invincible Maw shields increased +5→+18.

Time Bomb tick damage per turn no longer scales; only the explosion does.

Blizzard – Flash Freeze now scales with duration.

Frostfire Hydra – Freezing Ice now scales with duration.

Ice Phoenix reincarnation upgrade increased +2→+4.

Earthquake Aftershocks now scale with radius and duration.

Earthquake Magnitude 8.0 cost 6 (was 4), guarantees hits on all non-allied tiles in radius, and adds a scaling stun.

Mercurize – Liquid Magnetism cost 6 (was 5), cast by the wizard to trigger on-cast events, base duration 1 now scales with bonuses.

Silver Spear – Copper Shaft cost 5 (was 3); Astral Spear cost 3 (was 4) and now adds the Arcane tag.

Wyrm Eggs – Radiant Eggs damage now scales.

Wave of Dread – Wave of Tyranny cost reduced to 3.

Rain Storm – Living Rain cost 4 (was 2), summons 2 elementals per turn (scaling with num\\_summons).

Holy Flame – Divine Blaze upgrade now adds the Arcane tag.

Imp Swarm – Chaos Buddies now summons 2 every 6 turns (scales with num\\_summons).

Mystic Power – Occult Power no longer kills the wizard via Enchanter’s Boon or glass orbs.

Amalgamate Slime – Slimy Mimic can summon any monster at or below the threshold HP; its spells now scale with comparative HP.

Wall of Ice – Hungry Wall now grants +3 minion range, replaces the base attack with an Ice Lash pull, and gains +1 duration per use.

Lightning Form now has the Translocation tag.

Lightning Spire’s Resistance Penetration now works on lightning-immune enemies (cost 6, was 5).

Ring of Spiders now only stuns and poisons enemies.

Summon Wizard’s Jealousy scales with num\\_targets (base 2) and costs 6 (was 7).

Slime Form’s new Chromatic Oozemancer upgrade costs 9, adds +4 num\\_summons and the Chaos tag, and summons 4 random slimes each turn.

Cantrip Cascade’s Orb Cascade upgrade now adds the Orb tag.

Bone Spear’s Infernal Spear renamed to Blazing Spear for clarity.

SKILLS:

Focused Channeler now adds +100% max channel.

Chaos Lord now also buffs cascade range.

Acid Fumes now prefers permanent enemies but will acidify temporary units if no unacidified permanent enemies remain.

Grey Goo no longer overrides the one-boss-mod per unit rule; cost reduced to 4.

Horror gained the num\\_targets attribute.

Arcane Accounting time limit removed and language clarified.

Sonic Shielding damage reduced 3→1.

Serpents of Chaos damage threshold increased 6→9.