6 August 2025 Build 19500495
Free Mode:


Fixed the issue where character mouths were not aligned during two-person interactions.

Story Levels:


Fixed certain animation errors in the English version

Corrected subtitle errors in the English version

Resolved issues where some story stages could not be continued

Other Fixes:


Fixed various minor bugs

Adjusted and fixed display issues in the graphics settings menu

Optimization:


"We've recently focused on performance improvements. We've made some progress in reducing memory usage, improving gameplay smoothness, and minimizing errors caused by performance issues.
While loading times are still relatively long, we’ll continue working hard to optimize the game and bring you a smoother experience."
Thank you all for your support and patience!

