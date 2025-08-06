Free Mode:

Fixed the issue where character mouths were not aligned during two-person interactions.



Story Levels:

Fixed certain animation errors in the English version



Corrected subtitle errors in the English version



Resolved issues where some story stages could not be continued



Other Fixes:

Fixed various minor bugs



Adjusted and fixed display issues in the graphics settings menu



Optimization:

"We've recently focused on performance improvements. We've made some progress in reducing memory usage, improving gameplay smoothness, and minimizing errors caused by performance issues.

While loading times are still relatively long, we’ll continue working hard to optimize the game and bring you a smoother experience."

Thank you all for your support and patience!