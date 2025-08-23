 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19500491
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Chemists!

We continue to improve the game and do everything we can to make your experience engaging, flexible, and enjoyable.
In this update, we've added several important new features and improvements — from the new contracts system to upgraded save slots and UI enhancements.

Here’s what’s included in the latest version:

New Item Exchange and Contracts System

A new system for item handover and NPC exchange has been added. You could call it a contract system.
Players can now give specific items to certain characters and receive rewards in return — experience, money, reputation, or rare items. This works as a full-fledged quest-like mechanic, but without formal quests.

To access item exchange or trophy handover, players must first complete a special task from the corresponding NPC.

First available deliveries:
The Hunter now issues contracts for the delivery of trophies.

More contracts and deliveries will appear in future updates.

Save System

The game now auto-saves using three distinct slot types with unique names:

  • BagSaveGame — after sleeping.

  • QuestSaveGame — after completing a quest.

  • AutoSaveGame — upon entering a specific, possibly safe, zone.

Each type will receive a shared sequential save number regardless of its type.

Slot data will be displayed as:
\[Name] No.\[number], \[date in DD.MM.YYYY format], \[time in HH:MM:SS]

\[/b]\

[/p]

This feature is still being tested but will be available in upcoming versions.

Other Changes

✅ Fixed black screen during fast travel with the Guide NPC
✅ Svetlana now provides healing services for various conditions. Similar services will be available from other medicine-related NPCs
✅ Svetlana received a new dialogue about the item storage chest
✅ A new quest has been added to the Hunter
✅ Changes made to the “Gas Station Recon” and “Supply Run” quests
✅ Skill upgrade UI rework — before upgrading, a popup now shows the skill’s info and cost, with Upgrade/Cancel options. XP info updates immediately
✅ New notifications when drawing a weapon in a safe zone
✅ Mutant marker bug fixed — now appears properly (though with a slight delay)
✅ Fixed collision on the Hunter’s attic beams so players can walk through correctly
✅ Pause menu now includes a separate load button (to the right of the main one, shown as a sheet icon)
✅ Removed safe zone on the bandit base — it was interfering with combat
✅ Localization improved

Thank you to everyone who continues to support the project, leaves feedback, and helps us grow.
You are our motivation!

