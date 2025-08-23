Hello, Chemists!

We continue to improve the game and do everything we can to make your experience engaging, flexible, and enjoyable.

In this update, we've added several important new features and improvements — from the new contracts system to upgraded save slots and UI enhancements.

Here’s what’s included in the latest version:

New Item Exchange and Contracts System

A new system for item handover and NPC exchange has been added. You could call it a contract system.

Players can now give specific items to certain characters and receive rewards in return — experience, money, reputation, or rare items. This works as a full-fledged quest-like mechanic, but without formal quests.

To access item exchange or trophy handover, players must first complete a special task from the corresponding NPC.

First available deliveries:

The Hunter now issues contracts for the delivery of trophies.

More contracts and deliveries will appear in future updates.

Save System

The game now auto-saves using three distinct slot types with unique names:

BagSaveGame — after sleeping.

QuestSaveGame — after completing a quest.

AutoSaveGame — upon entering a specific, possibly safe, zone.

Each type will receive a shared sequential save number regardless of its type.

Slot data will be displayed as:

\[Name] No.\[number], \[date in DD.MM.YYYY format], \[time in HH:MM:SS]

\[/b]\

[/p]

This feature is still being tested but will be available in upcoming versions.

Other Changes

✅ Fixed black screen during fast travel with the Guide NPC

✅ Svetlana now provides healing services for various conditions. Similar services will be available from other medicine-related NPCs

✅ Svetlana received a new dialogue about the item storage chest

✅ A new quest has been added to the Hunter

✅ Changes made to the “Gas Station Recon” and “Supply Run” quests

✅ Skill upgrade UI rework — before upgrading, a popup now shows the skill’s info and cost, with Upgrade/Cancel options. XP info updates immediately

✅ New notifications when drawing a weapon in a safe zone

✅ Mutant marker bug fixed — now appears properly (though with a slight delay)

✅ Fixed collision on the Hunter’s attic beams so players can walk through correctly

✅ Pause menu now includes a separate load button (to the right of the main one, shown as a sheet icon)

✅ Removed safe zone on the bandit base — it was interfering with combat

✅ Localization improved

Thank you to everyone who continues to support the project, leaves feedback, and helps us grow.

You are our motivation!