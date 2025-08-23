Hello, Chemists!
We continue to improve the game and do everything we can to make your experience engaging, flexible, and enjoyable.
In this update, we've added several important new features and improvements — from the new contracts system to upgraded save slots and UI enhancements.
Here’s what’s included in the latest version:
New Item Exchange and Contracts System
A new system for item handover and NPC exchange has been added. You could call it a contract system.
Players can now give specific items to certain characters and receive rewards in return — experience, money, reputation, or rare items. This works as a full-fledged quest-like mechanic, but without formal quests.
To access item exchange or trophy handover, players must first complete a special task from the corresponding NPC.
First available deliveries:
The Hunter now issues contracts for the delivery of trophies.
More contracts and deliveries will appear in future updates.
Save System
The game now auto-saves using three distinct slot types with unique names:
BagSaveGame — after sleeping.
QuestSaveGame — after completing a quest.
AutoSaveGame — upon entering a specific, possibly safe, zone.
Each type will receive a shared sequential save number regardless of its type.
Slot data will be displayed as:
\[Name] No.\[number], \[date in DD.MM.YYYY format], \[time in HH:MM:SS]
This feature is still being tested but will be available in upcoming versions.
Other Changes
✅ Fixed black screen during fast travel with the Guide NPC
✅ Svetlana now provides healing services for various conditions. Similar services will be available from other medicine-related NPCs
✅ Svetlana received a new dialogue about the item storage chest
✅ A new quest has been added to the Hunter
✅ Changes made to the “Gas Station Recon” and “Supply Run” quests
✅ Skill upgrade UI rework — before upgrading, a popup now shows the skill’s info and cost, with Upgrade/Cancel options. XP info updates immediately
✅ New notifications when drawing a weapon in a safe zone
✅ Mutant marker bug fixed — now appears properly (though with a slight delay)
✅ Fixed collision on the Hunter’s attic beams so players can walk through correctly
✅ Pause menu now includes a separate load button (to the right of the main one, shown as a sheet icon)
✅ Removed safe zone on the bandit base — it was interfering with combat
✅ Localization improved
Thank you to everyone who continues to support the project, leaves feedback, and helps us grow.
You are our motivation!
Changed files in this update