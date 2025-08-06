Hey players,



Another small update to make your life in Hell a bit better!

Improved Memory Level (Bell) progress feedback to take into account re-balancing of the Memory Level requirement. Basically, if you had a high Memory Level before 1.0.2, you would be "stuck" at 0% of your current level until your total Soulstones would "catch up". We made changes to the UI to better reflect that and make it less confusing.

Improved Save File Backup process. We`ve seen two cases of players losing their save files due to power outages or other freak accidents, so we have reinforced our Save Backup system with an ADDITIONAL layer of backups to make sure your save files are safe.

Increased text area for Life in the Character menu, it was bugging out when you had over 10k Life

Improved text damage values to use a simplified format when the value starts to get too big

Increased text area for Skill Blessings tooltip header

Increased text area for World Tier screen