 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19500378 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings some improvements and prepares the game for the Japanese event on the 18th, featuring a collaboration with several streamers and VTubers.

📏 Increased the size of level description texts in the Workshop and the message shown when a player enters a level by 25%.

⌨️ The virtual keyboard now works perfectly in the input fields of the Workshop level selection in the level editor.

⌨️ The virtual keyboard now works perfectly in the message input field of the online panel.

🎮 Gamepad button prompts now display correctly on Steam Deck.

💬 Added a list of censorable Russian insults in the online chat.

✨ Added 4 new emojis from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🌟 Added 3 new trails from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🧥 Added 3 new skins from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🕺 Added 3 new dances from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🛠️ Added new skins and emojis to the level editor.

🌌 Added black and white skyboxes in DEPO Maker.

🛍️ Updated the collaboration sign in Cokko's shop.

Changed files in this update

Windows (Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
  • Loading history…
macOS (macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
  • Loading history…
Linux (Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link