This update brings some improvements and prepares the game for the Japanese event on the 18th, featuring a collaboration with several streamers and VTubers.

📏 Increased the size of level description texts in the Workshop and the message shown when a player enters a level by 25%.

⌨️ The virtual keyboard now works perfectly in the input fields of the Workshop level selection in the level editor.

⌨️ The virtual keyboard now works perfectly in the message input field of the online panel.

🎮 Gamepad button prompts now display correctly on Steam Deck.

💬 Added a list of censorable Russian insults in the online chat.

✨ Added 4 new emojis from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🌟 Added 3 new trails from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🧥 Added 3 new skins from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🕺 Added 3 new dances from the collaboration with Japanese streamers.

🛠️ Added new skins and emojis to the level editor.

🌌 Added black and white skyboxes in DEPO Maker.

🛍️ Updated the collaboration sign in Cokko's shop.