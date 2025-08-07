Hi everyone,

a second hotfix for Uprising is here.



v1.07.1145.2

This hotfix fixes some minor issues and re-balances some of the gameplay on the Uprising DLC only (not main game).



Additions to the Uprising DLC

• Reduced AI factions aggressiveness on the Strategic map for all difficulty levels and for custom "Normal aggressiveness" option. AI will attack sectors less often, including player sectors.

• Added additional supply vehicle slot in one of reinforcements on key sectors' missions (Sector 1, 4, 12, 18, 21, 22).

• Balance tweaks on Mount Vernon defense (Sector 1) less MLRS spiders and tanks in first

defense battles.

• Added attention marks for flank attacks on Mount Vernon defense (Sector 1).

• Balance tweaks on Sector 15 for Cartel and The One Sun. Cartel will spawn less Cartel Tanks. The One Sun will use Hydra-70 MD500 upgrade instead of Hellfire.

• Added missing Bradley engine boost and Bradley engine efficiency LEVEL ONE upgrades to sector rewards (It will be fixed only in fresh started campaigns).

• Sector 10 pathfinding tweaks.

• Increased visual amount of "skulls" on Sector 2 to show player that this sector is more dangerous than other starting sectors.

• Removed factory sounds from Sector 8.

• Localization tweaks for outro and intro text.

• Fixed "transparent for damage" Legion constructs in Sector 8.

• Improved readability of briefing text