 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19500356 Edited 6 August 2025 – 15:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[Skill]The "Waves of Fatigue" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Emergency Hug" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Body Slam" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Endure Pain" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Ruthless Competition" skill now has a new icon.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Rats may now appear in this location.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations. The elevator at the end of the tunnel is changed to a ladder.
[Pet]When you pet a wolf from the menu, the game now plays a sound effect of the wolf. (Previously, it played the sound effect of dogs.)
##########System##################
[Pet]Added a unified function to check if a pet is a wolf.
简体中文
##########Content################
【技能】【倦怠广播】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【紧急抱抱】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【冲撞】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【承受痛苦】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【无情竞争】现在有了一个新图标。
【达那密道】这个区域现在有老鼠。
【达那密道】加入了更多的装饰物。通道尽头的电梯更换为了一个楼梯。
【宠物】现在在你从菜单中爱抚一条狼的时候，会播放狼的音效。（此前是狗的音效。）
##########System##################
【宠物】加入了一个统一的函数来判断一只宠物是否是狼

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/3c05e3ba
https://pastelink.net/lx068dbn

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link