English##########Content################[Skill]The "Waves of Fatigue" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Emergency Hug" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Body Slam" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Endure Pain" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Ruthless Competition" skill now has a new icon.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Rats may now appear in this location.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations. The elevator at the end of the tunnel is changed to a ladder.[Pet]When you pet a wolf from the menu, the game now plays a sound effect of the wolf. (Previously, it played the sound effect of dogs.)##########System##################[Pet]Added a unified function to check if a pet is a wolf.简体中文##########Content################【技能】【倦怠广播】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【紧急抱抱】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【冲撞】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【承受痛苦】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【无情竞争】现在有了一个新图标。【达那密道】这个区域现在有老鼠。【达那密道】加入了更多的装饰物。通道尽头的电梯更换为了一个楼梯。【宠物】现在在你从菜单中爱抚一条狼的时候，会播放狼的音效。（此前是狗的音效。）##########System##################【宠物】加入了一个统一的函数来判断一只宠物是否是狼