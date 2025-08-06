Hello everyone!

This update brings balancing tweaks to keep things feeling just right, better controller support for a smoother experience, and plenty of UI improvements and bug fixes to help everything run more comfortably. ✨

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World version v0.52.23

Balancing Updates ⚖️

Advanced build mode lesson added during tutorial.

Scheduled deliveries will now show their information at the Little's mailbox.

Newspapers now are one-time use and provide knowledge XP!

Low Hygiene doesn't stop sleeping interactions anymore. You can sleep without showering now, eww!

Cleaning dumpsters should not fail as often.

Reduced the main quest bodyguard bribe value from 400 to 200.

Golden Brushes bought from DIY now have Infinite uses.

Controller & Steam Deck Support 🎮

Added controller support for the world map.

Updated phone and app navigation to be smoother on controller.

Fixed the quest fullscreen app to enable virtual mouse for controller.

Fixed the bills app to close correctly on the controller.

Fixed cursor showing after virtual mouse is disabled, causing cursor to stay on screen when on controller.

Fixed being able to exit the delivery tab from dialogue on the controller.

Fixed cursor being visible when starting a new character on controller.

Fixed colour picker on controller.

Fixed build mode exit popup to not loop when using back on controller.

Fixed Steam Deck to deselect input correctly when exiting keyboard - writing books has never been easier!

UI Fixes & Updates 📊

Updated minimap to no longer be interactable; use the world map to select destinations.

Updated Tutorial text to show correct Run button.

Fixed map to correctly find player position with any zoom level.

Fixed map resetting back to player position sometimes when dragging.

Fixed keybind icons to show correctly in settings.

Fixed dock to be pinned on the map.

Fixed tooltips to hide on deselect correctly, so tooltips do not stay on screen when a popup is shown.

Fixed small menu apps to correctly turn off when a full-screen app is shown to avoid the same events triggering twice.

Fixed tooltips to hide correctly on multiplayer when lost focus.

Fixed interest level to show correctly on XP slider at max level.

Fixed apps getting stuck when opening them from a full-screen app with a hotkey.

Fixed level-up popup skipping the next reward in the queue.

General Fixes 🎯

The Royal Snail found some lost packages! Did you purchase furniture to be delivered to you, but it never arrived? It might be among those lost packages, and you might receive them at your mailbox after the update!

Multiple Localisation Fixes!

Fixed being able to complete paintings instantly.

Fixed furniture duplication in Multiplayer when rotating under stacked furniture.

Fixed visual bug on bathtub water renderer when placing it in build mode.

Fixed the University Diploma's description.

Fixed bodyguards doubling the bribe value.

Fixed the lock related to closing the bribe UI by pressing ESC during "Libra Ex Machina".

NPCs that can be interacted with will no longer have their bodies distorted.

Fixed AutoPause to be able to unpause the game.

Known Issues 🐛

If you are outlining an NPC and, immediately after they rotate, you manage to keep the outline on, the outlines will overlap.

Golden Brushes bought from DIY will display uses despite being infinite.

Holding bathtubs in build mode will display water; placing them down solves the visual issue.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄