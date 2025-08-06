 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19500148
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Analyze Card: Fixed an issue where the card was incorrectly reducing the amount of effects added after each use
Void Volley: Corrected the upgraded version functionality

Improvements


Shop Interface: Enhanced continue button logic for smoother navigation
Boon Rewards: Optimized reward logic system for improved performance and faster processing
Summoned Units: Added detailed information tooltips when hovering over summoned units

Quality of Life Updates

Card Rewards: Added option to disable card reward animations in settings
Character Selection: Locked characters now display unlock requirements and conditions
Ascension Modes: Ascension mode information is now always visible in character selection, regardless of whether it's currently enabled or disabled

Known Limitations

Keybinds: Currently, binding two keys to a single input is not supported

We appreciate your continued feedback and bug reports as we work to improve the game experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
