Bug FixesAnalyze Card: Fixed an issue where the card was incorrectly reducing the amount of effects added after each use
Void Volley: Corrected the upgraded version functionality
Improvements
Shop Interface: Enhanced continue button logic for smoother navigation
Boon Rewards: Optimized reward logic system for improved performance and faster processing
Summoned Units: Added detailed information tooltips when hovering over summoned units
Quality of Life UpdatesCard Rewards: Added option to disable card reward animations in settings
Character Selection: Locked characters now display unlock requirements and conditions
Ascension Modes: Ascension mode information is now always visible in character selection, regardless of whether it's currently enabled or disabled
Known LimitationsKeybinds: Currently, binding two keys to a single input is not supported
We appreciate your continued feedback and bug reports as we work to improve the game experience!
Changed files in this update