Bug Fixes

Analyze Card: Fixed an issue where the card was incorrectly reducing the amount of effects added after each use

Void Volley: Corrected the upgraded version functionality



Improvements

Shop Interface: Enhanced continue button logic for smoother navigation

Boon Rewards: Optimized reward logic system for improved performance and faster processing

Summoned Units: Added detailed information tooltips when hovering over summoned units



Quality of Life Updates

Card Rewards: Added option to disable card reward animations in settings

Character Selection: Locked characters now display unlock requirements and conditions

Ascension Modes: Ascension mode information is now always visible in character selection, regardless of whether it's currently enabled or disabled



Known Limitations

Keybinds: Currently, binding two keys to a single input is not supported



We appreciate your continued feedback and bug reports as we work to improve the game experience!