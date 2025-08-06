Hello, pawsome friends!

Guigo here, solo developer of Toni Island Adventure.

As promised, today we’re releasing version 1.1 of the game, an update focused on fixing bugs discovered during our first week post-launch.

✅ What’s been changed, added, or fixed in this update?

The ROM file is now included with the game and can be found in the game’s folder

New button options added for Start/Select on Steam Deck*

Fixed a bug with the stick NPC in Bauport that could trap Toni

Significantly increased invincibility frames after taking damage

Typos and text issues have been corrected

Fixed a bug with a pizza delivery NPC that could block quest progression

Fixed a bug that could break the final boss fight under specific conditions

Performance improvements in scenes with lots of projectiles

Thank you so much for your patience, support, and understanding during launch; I hope you enjoy your time on Salamino Island even more with this update!

– Guigo 🐾

Game Dev, Frolic Studio

* For Steam Deck players: if you experience any issues with button mappings, we recommend configuring controls directly through Steam, as its mappings override those set by the game engine.