6 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, pawsome friends!

Guigo here, solo developer of Toni Island Adventure.

As promised, today we’re releasing version 1.1 of the game, an update focused on fixing bugs discovered during our first week post-launch.

What’s been changed, added, or fixed in this update?

  • The ROM file is now included with the game and can be found in the game’s folder

  • New button options added for Start/Select on Steam Deck*

  • Fixed a bug with the stick NPC in Bauport that could trap Toni

  • Significantly increased invincibility frames after taking damage

  • Typos and text issues have been corrected

  • Fixed a bug with a pizza delivery NPC that could block quest progression

  • Fixed a bug that could break the final boss fight under specific conditions

  • Performance improvements in scenes with lots of projectiles

Thank you so much for your patience, support, and understanding during launch; I hope you enjoy your time on Salamino Island even more with this update!

Guigo 🐾
Game Dev, Frolic Studio

* For Steam Deck players: if you experience any issues with button mappings, we recommend configuring controls directly through Steam, as its mappings override those set by the game engine.

