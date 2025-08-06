Hello, pawsome friends!
Guigo here, solo developer of Toni Island Adventure.
As promised, today we’re releasing version 1.1 of the game, an update focused on fixing bugs discovered during our first week post-launch.
✅ What’s been changed, added, or fixed in this update?
The ROM file is now included with the game and can be found in the game’s folder
New button options added for Start/Select on Steam Deck*
Fixed a bug with the stick NPC in Bauport that could trap Toni
Significantly increased invincibility frames after taking damage
Typos and text issues have been corrected
Fixed a bug with a pizza delivery NPC that could block quest progression
Fixed a bug that could break the final boss fight under specific conditions
Performance improvements in scenes with lots of projectiles
Thank you so much for your patience, support, and understanding during launch; I hope you enjoy your time on Salamino Island even more with this update!
– Guigo 🐾
Game Dev, Frolic Studio
* For Steam Deck players: if you experience any issues with button mappings, we recommend configuring controls directly through Steam, as its mappings override those set by the game engine.
Changed files in this update