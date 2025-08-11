Hello Admirals,

While we are working on the new DLC "Expanded Battles" we continue to improve the base game, and we're happy to announce that the Maintenance Update is now available.

It's a bug-fixing update, mostly focusing on the UI, though we have included a small new feature where players can now rename their officers.

You can find the full changelog below:

User Interface

• Restored the selected ships count label.

• Added filter on division type to fleet organization tab.

• Fixed unreadable oil locations in dark mode.

• Fixed sorting in submarine list.

• Fixed some problems with special characters. (We appreciate feedback on this, especially if you are running an asian language OS).

• Fleet organization tab: Edited division will be made visible in the list after most operations.

• Improved restoring the main screen to maximized on starting the game.

• The game will now remember the width of the left panel in the battle screen and the width of the left panel in the map tab of the main screen.

• Fixed problem with restoring left panel in main screen if it is made too thin.

Officers

• Added the possibility to rename officers.

Ship Design

• Fixed a bug with secondary gun placement.

• Fixed a bug with gun graphics not updating from turrets to shielded guns and vice versa when turret armor was changed.

• Added an option to add an odd centerline secondary turret.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug in the Fleet Exercise setup screen that caused an error message when editing an independent division.

• Fixed problem with repeated rebellion victory.

