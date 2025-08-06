 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19499933 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
ADDED
CHANGED
  • Reworked some of the codebase to make it easier to mod in the (near) future.


FIXED
  • A lot of the units options stats modifications were scattered around the whole codebase and not always matching, I have unified the definition of such modifications, and now a single modification is used across the whole game.
  • In some rare/specific cases, the mods manager mods listing would break when a steam workshop mod could not be found at its install location (when installed on a separate disk, for example, and that disk was not connected).

