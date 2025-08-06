- Nothing for now.
CHANGED
- Reworked some of the codebase to make it easier to mod in the (near) future.
FIXED
- A lot of the units options stats modifications were scattered around the whole codebase and not always matching, I have unified the definition of such modifications, and now a single modification is used across the whole game.
- In some rare/specific cases, the mods manager mods listing would break when a steam workshop mod could not be found at its install location (when installed on a separate disk, for example, and that disk was not connected).
Changed files in this update