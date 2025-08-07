 Skip to content
7 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!!

Just wanted to throw an update out there while I keep working on v18: Logic 2.0.

For this update I've enabled the new connection tool in the editor, and although logic itself is not yet done, you can already use this on checkpoints to connect and link them!

When checkpoints are linked, they will act as if they are one checkpoint.

The connection tool also has a useful tooltip text that pops up whenever you hover over block's connection nodes, which will come in especially useful with later updates, when multiple types of connection nodes will exist.

I've also added a few blocks to patch 15 for builders to play with :)

Patch 15:

  • added connection tool

  • added linking checkpoints with connection tool

  • added trash can block

  • added bug

  • author names with overridename are now displayed in italics

  • added flat bumpy grass (10 size variants)

  • added witch hat block

  • added editable wooden signs with arrows, and wooden signs without support posts

  • awarded a lot of contest items

  • fixed trees 1544 and 1528

  • added hollow cube and hollow sphere primitives

  • added deadly spike

  • added 2 cool new tube pieces

Happy Zeepkisting!!!!

