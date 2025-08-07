Hey everyone!!

Just wanted to throw an update out there while I keep working on v18: Logic 2.0.

For this update I've enabled the new connection tool in the editor, and although logic itself is not yet done, you can already use this on checkpoints to connect and link them!

When checkpoints are linked, they will act as if they are one checkpoint.

The connection tool also has a useful tooltip text that pops up whenever you hover over block's connection nodes, which will come in especially useful with later updates, when multiple types of connection nodes will exist.

I've also added a few blocks to patch 15 for builders to play with :)

Patch 15:

added connection tool

added linking checkpoints with connection tool

added trash can block

added bug

author names with overridename are now displayed in italics

added flat bumpy grass (10 size variants)

added witch hat block

added editable wooden signs with arrows, and wooden signs without support posts

awarded a lot of contest items

fixed trees 1544 and 1528

added hollow cube and hollow sphere primitives

added deadly spike

added 2 cool new tube pieces

Happy Zeepkisting!!!!