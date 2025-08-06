Hello Deadsiders!
On August 7th at 11:00AM CEST / 4:00AM CDT, we will begin to release version 1.6.1!
We have just uploaded this version to the public test servers, so you can login and try it for yourself right now!
This patch is primarily focused on fixing some bugs included in version 1.6, though it also comes with a couple additions to our modkit. When it comes to bugs, the most notable is the bugged hardcore bot option. In this version the option will be moved from the in game admin menu to the mod kit. So the bots should be functioning as intended after this patch.
We have made another change to the AI in this patch, with the return of the first shot miss system. This was present in the game during early access, and we decided it would be good to have it make a return. With this system AI will miss their first shot more often, but become more accurate as they continue firing. It allows players to quickly react to positional mistakes they make during PvE, but they will be punished if they can't find a solution in time. Let us know what you think about this change!
For the modkit additions, vehicle decay and upkeep values can now be modified, as well as AI damage and health multipliers. And as we mentioned earlier, the hardcore bots option can now be used in the modkit. We plan to continue adding more features to our modkit over time, so let us know what you would like to see. Modkit suggestions can be sent on our Nolt as well
Lastly, we have been releasing modkit guides on our youtube channel, check out the most recent one here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56A1c3a7YNA
Thanks for reading, enjoy version 1.6.1!
Patch Notes:
- AI now will miss their first shot more often, getting more accurate over time
Modkit Additions:
- Vehicle decay and upkeep are now moddable through StaticData
- AI Damage and Health multipliers are now moddable
- Added the hardcore bots option to the modkit
Bug Fixes:
- Removed the hardcore bots option from the admin menu
- Fixed fishing in caves
- Fixed some invisible collision in Khimik
- Fixed the repair cost of the mechanics workbench
- Fixed a bug that caused hints on empty water bottles display 20 water
Bad Pixel
