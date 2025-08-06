Hey everyone, I have a few quick updates for ya today!



Added a save for each map





The image at the bottom right of your screen now displays the value of the equipped bait





Added text in the tackle box that displays the quota for the given day

Added a Return to Lobby button on the game over screen

Added a light source to the wooden row boats

Added path through the reeds on the Lake map





Adjusted location of trader on the jungle map so that spawned items should no longer fall

Changed time at which night time creatures would spawn from 1790->2000



Bigger tacklebox and bait carepackage perks should be working now for there were some cases where they would not work





Removed spider event on jungle map

Removed one of the giant spider spawns on Jungle map

Reduced quota for each map on average difficulty



Fixed bug where incorrect values would be displayed when sacrificing fish

Fixed bug where holding down e on the dog would issue both commands

Fixed bug where totems would not spawn in a saved game



Updated all languages to the current version of the game



Adjusted gambling odds. 65% chance to lose, 35% chance to win (70/30 were the previous odds). Max loss is now .1 -> .01 while max win x4 -> 5.5



Thanks!