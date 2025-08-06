Hey everyone, I have a few quick updates for ya today!
Added a save for each map
The image at the bottom right of your screen now displays the value of the equipped bait
Added text in the tackle box that displays the quota for the given day
Added a Return to Lobby button on the game over screen
Added a light source to the wooden row boats
Added path through the reeds on the Lake map
Adjusted location of trader on the jungle map so that spawned items should no longer fall
Changed time at which night time creatures would spawn from 1790->2000
Bigger tacklebox and bait carepackage perks should be working now for there were some cases where they would not work
Removed spider event on jungle map
Removed one of the giant spider spawns on Jungle map
Reduced quota for each map on average difficulty
Fixed bug where incorrect values would be displayed when sacrificing fish
Fixed bug where holding down e on the dog would issue both commands
Fixed bug where totems would not spawn in a saved game
Updated all languages to the current version of the game
Adjusted gambling odds. 65% chance to lose, 35% chance to win (70/30 were the previous odds). Max loss is now .1 -> .01 while max win x4 -> 5.5
Thanks!
