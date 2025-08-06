 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19499807 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I have a few quick updates for ya today!

Added a save for each map

The image at the bottom right of your screen now displays the value of the equipped bait

Added text in the tackle box that displays the quota for the given day
Added a Return to Lobby button on the game over screen

Added a light source to the wooden row boats
Added path through the reeds on the Lake map

Adjusted location of trader on the jungle map so that spawned items should no longer fall

Changed time at which night time creatures would spawn from 1790->2000

Bigger tacklebox and bait carepackage perks should be working now for there were some cases where they would not work

Removed spider event on jungle map

Removed one of the giant spider spawns on Jungle map

Reduced quota for each map on average difficulty

Fixed bug where incorrect values would be displayed when sacrificing fish

Fixed bug where holding down e on the dog would issue both commands
Fixed bug where totems would not spawn in a saved game

Updated all languages to the current version of the game

Adjusted gambling odds. 65% chance to lose, 35% chance to win (70/30 were the previous odds). Max loss is now .1 -> .01 while max win x4 -> 5.5

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link