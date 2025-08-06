🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where items ordered online could be duplicated.
- Fixed a bug where the handbrake remained engaged on some vehicles when towing with a tow dolly.
- Adjusted the moment when bodywork repair quests are marked as complete for Offrider Boulder and UMX 600C wrecks.
- Corrected the email related to a wreck that previously included an incorrect map direction.
- Optimization improvements to washing mask systems for all vehicles.
- Optimization improvements to textures of cleaned and polished vehicles.
- Fixed an issue where the vehicle position couldn't be properly reset while towing a wreck with a tow dolly.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
