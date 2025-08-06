 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19499798 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where items ordered online could be duplicated.
  • Fixed a bug where the handbrake remained engaged on some vehicles when towing with a tow dolly.
  • Adjusted the moment when bodywork repair quests are marked as complete for Offrider Boulder and UMX 600C wrecks.
  • Corrected the email related to a wreck that previously included an incorrect map direction.
  • Optimization improvements to washing mask systems for all vehicles.
  • Optimization improvements to textures of cleaned and polished vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue where the vehicle position couldn't be properly reset while towing a wreck with a tow dolly.







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

