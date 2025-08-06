🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed an issue where items ordered online could be duplicated.



Fixed a bug where the handbrake remained engaged on some vehicles when towing with a tow dolly.



Adjusted the moment when bodywork repair quests are marked as complete for Offrider Boulder and UMX 600C wrecks.



Corrected the email related to a wreck that previously included an incorrect map direction.



Optimization improvements to washing mask systems for all vehicles.



Optimization improvements to textures of cleaned and polished vehicles.



Fixed an issue where the vehicle position couldn't be properly reset while towing a wreck with a tow dolly.



